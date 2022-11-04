Statesville asks residents to weigh in on strategic plan and city's future

The City of Statesville is asking residents a simple question: What do you want?

And while the community survey it is asking residents to fill out is actually more than a dozen questions, City Manager Ron Smith said the goal is to give city hall a better idea of what residents expect and want from the city.

“If we don’t get people’s opinions, then we have to guess and I don’t think that public wants us to guess or rely on a guess to know what they want,” Smith said. “The ultimate goal is to focus the city on the biggest needs, the most important goals and the strategic actions to achieve those goals.”

The questions look to gauge residents’ satisfaction, or lack of, with city services, how it communicates with them and what they want to see the city focus on going forward.

The survey asks residents to rate their approval of services like sanitation, recycling, police, electricity and other services that the city provides, but also has areas for comments as well. It also directly asks how residents would describe the city, what they see in its future and what they believe can help the city improve quality-of-life issues.

One area of it asks how the city should prioritize how taxes should be used, and what services they might accept a tax increase or service fee for. There is an option for residents to tell the city they don’t want to pay for additional services or amenities.

“What are you willing to pay more for? I’m hoping that what we get back, in particular with that question, is it shows us where there is a willingness to go up on taxes upon fees or some other mechanism to push projects forward. So we were pretty specific about including that in there,” Smith said.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Statesville2022.

Surveys must be completed by Nov. 18. If residents have more questions, they are encouraged to contact city manager’s office at 704-878-3583.

Not entirely separate from that is the city’s 2022 Future Forum at the Statesville Civic Center on Nov. 9 from 3-7 p.m. Smith said that also will provide a forum for residents to give feedback and guide the city’s priorities going forward.

The city manager also encouraged people to contact their city council members directly as well to communicate any comments or concerns as the city puts together its strategic plan.