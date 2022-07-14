 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville American Legion Post recognized at WWI memorial

AmericanLegion

American Legion Hurst Turner Post 65 is being recognized this week at the World War I memorial in Washington.

 Record & Landmark file photo

A local American Legion Post is being recognized this week at the World War I memorial in Washington, D.C.

At 5 p.m. each evening through Saturday, a bugler will play “Taps” in recognition of Hurst Turner and American Legion Post 65, which is named in honor of Turner.

Turner was killed on July 24, 1918, in Belgium and was buried at Oakwood Cemetery. Turner was 28 and the first Statesville soldier to be killed in World War I. Shortly after his burial, the American Legion post was named in his honor and still carries his name.

Daily "Taps" at the WWI memorial is a program supported and managed by The Doughboy Foundation to honor all those who have served or are serving this nation.

The playing of daily "Taps" can be viewed at  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDGFgZKY2Sg.

UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports

