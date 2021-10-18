Statesville ABC Board awards largest educational grant disbursement in organization's history

The Statesville ABC Board has awarded its largest educational grant disbursement in the organization’s history and will go far to make a difference in drug and alcohol education, intervention, treatment and referral in the community.
The disbursement is more than $90,000.
The recipients of this year’s educational grants received a share of the $90,680 total contribution: Aftershock Youth Empowerment, Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, Fifth Street Shelter Ministries, Iredell County Emergency Medical Services Community Response Support Team, Piedmont Mediation Center, Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN of Iredell), and Speak Life and Live.
Each year, the Statesville ABC Board receives requests from local agencies involved in the assessment, intervention, treatment and referral of alcohol- and drug-related issues in the community. The board then interviews agency representatives to hear more about their programs before making their decision.
“Our education grants are one of the best examples of how local ABC profits make a difference in our community,” David Pope, Statesville ABC Board chairperson, said. “These seven agencies are working every day to help with and prevent substance abuse issues. We greatly appreciate the impact they are having on so many lives.”
Speak Life and Live is a first-time recipient of the grant. It was established in 2016 to help youth by building strong life foundations. One of its program, Gems and Gents, focuses on making healthy decisions.
“This (ABC Educational) grant will allow us to help young people learn the importance of healthy decisions including education on alcohol, substance abuse and peer pressure,” Leslie Morrison, executive director of Speak Life and Live, said.
The educational grants help fund the EMS Community Response Team, a program that offers support to individuals and families affected by substance abuse issues. Blair Richey, Iredell EMS director, said that the ABC funding “has played a significant role in our program over the last few years, and we’re extremely grateful to have the ability to continue those efforts over the next year. This grant opportunity has enabled our team to help anyone who is struggling with alcoholism or substance use disorder and their families, to educate the public on alcoholism and substance use disorder, and to bring hope to those who feel hopeless while battling these deadly diseases.”
The funds awarded by the ABC Board are used by Pharos Parenting to provide parenting classes for families dealing with substance abuse and recovery and help fund in-home parent aides for families wanting to improve their parenting skills and break the cycle of abuse. Aftershock Youth Empowerment is receiving funding to be used for substance abuse and alcohol education workshops and events for students in Iredell County.
Piedmont Mediation uses the funds for its youth programs that involve restorative justice principles, including Clean Teens Workshops, Teen Court and Youth Offender Diversion Alternative. With the help of the funding, the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont offers SMART Moves program for elementary and middle school students. The prevention and education program addresses alcohol and drug use by engaging youth in educational and fun activities that illustrate the risks taken using alcohol, illicit drugs or both.
It is estimated that 80% of those served at Fifth Street Ministries have an addiction to alcohol, drugs or both or at least have a problem with overuse of those substances. The funding is used to support Fifth Street’s therapy program that gets at the core issues leading to addiction or substance overuse.
“Our commitment is to provide empowerment, support, encouragement and acceptance for them to find a substance free life and hope for the future,” Amy Freeze, Fifth Street director of development, said.
“The ABC Board is very appreciative of the work these organizations do to help with and prevent substance abuse issues,” Tip Nicholson, general manager of the Statesville ABC Board, said. “The board is diligent in running an efficient operation so that we can put money back into the community.”