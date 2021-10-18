Statesville ABC Board awards largest educational grant disbursement in organization's history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This (ABC Educational) grant will allow us to help young people learn the importance of healthy decisions including education on alcohol, substance abuse and peer pressure,” Leslie Morrison, executive director of Speak Life and Live, said.

The educational grants help fund the EMS Community Response Team, a program that offers support to individuals and families affected by substance abuse issues. Blair Richey, Iredell EMS director, said that the ABC funding “has played a significant role in our program over the last few years, and we’re extremely grateful to have the ability to continue those efforts over the next year. This grant opportunity has enabled our team to help anyone who is struggling with alcoholism or substance use disorder and their families, to educate the public on alcoholism and substance use disorder, and to bring hope to those who feel hopeless while battling these deadly diseases.”

The funds awarded by the ABC Board are used by Pharos Parenting to provide parenting classes for families dealing with substance abuse and recovery and help fund in-home parent aides for families wanting to improve their parenting skills and break the cycle of abuse. Aftershock Youth Empowerment is receiving funding to be used for substance abuse and alcohol education workshops and events for students in Iredell County.