The Statesville ABC Board is soliciting proposals for funding from community organizations involved in substance abuse.

Each year, by North Carolina law, the ABC Board in Statesville distributes 7% of its remaining gross receipts (after other designated distributions) for the treatment of alcoholism or substance abuse, or for research or education on alcohol or substance abuse.

Requests should be submitted by July 15, and contain the following information: the name of the organization, mailing address, city, state, contact person, telephone number and amount requested; and a one-page description of how the organization plans to utilize the funds. Preference for funding will go to organizations providing direct services in the city of Statesville. In the event there are insufficient applications from this area, the Greater Statesville area will be considered.

The Statesville ABC Board will review the proposals and then select the organizations they wish to interview. At the time of the interview, the organization may be required to submit an organization budget. Interviews will take place during the August board meeting and the final decision on fund distribution (and the actual distribution) will take place after that meeting. The amount of money available for distribution will not be determined until the annual audit is completed.

More information about the program and an application can be obtained online at www.statesvilleabc.com, by calling 704-873-5078 or by email at tip.nicholson@gmail.com.

The application should be emailed to tip.nicholson@gmail.com.