Statesville ABC Board accepting proposals for grants

The Statesville ABC Board is once again looking to help community organizations that deal with alcoholism or substance abuse.

Each year, as required by N.C. law, the ABC Board in Statesville distributes a minimum of seven percent of its remaining gross receipts (after other designated distributions) to community organizations or for research or education on alcohol or substance abuse according to the board's press release.

Last year, the Statesville ABC Board distributed $71,500 to six area agencies.

The requests are due by July 15 and need to include the following information: the name of the organization, mailing address, city, state, contact person, telephone number and amount requested; and a one-page description of how the organization plans to utilize the funds.

The board will then review the proposals and then select the organizations they wish to interview, which will take place during the summer. Final decisions will be made in August of 2020, along with the distribution o the funds. The amount will not be determined until the annual audit is completed.

More information about the program and an application can be obtained online at www.statesvilleabc.com, by calling 704-873-5078 or by email to tip.nicholson@gmail.com. The application should be mailed to the Statesville ABC Board, Attention: Tip Nicholson, PO Box 902, Statesville, NC 28687.

