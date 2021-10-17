State's school children helped save USS North Carolina, one dime at a time

A higher purpose

Instead of a floating metal scrapyard, a few citizens envisioned the veteran ship to be a permanent war memorial to all of North Carolina’s sons and daughters who served during the Second World War, regardless of branch of service, and dedicated in particular in honor of the more than 10,000 North Carolinians who died fighting in World War II.

It would take some hard cash to save the ship. Someone came up with the idea of our state’s schoolchildren saving the ship, thus becoming involved with making it a symbol of our state’s contribution to the war effort. Remember, too, that my father and most of the fathers of my schoolmates (and probably a few of the mothers) were WWII veterans. Various patriotic organizations, philanthropic groups and patriotic businesses could also be counted on to contribute to the cause.

Over a breakfast of scrambled eggs and liver mush, I asked my bride if she recalled making a contribution to saving the North Carolina. Judy was a product of Mooresville’s South Elementary School, whereas I am an alumnus of Park View Elementary. We first met in the seventh grade at Mooresville Junior High School, where we were both in beginners’ band.

It was a different time