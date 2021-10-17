State's school children helped save USS North Carolina, one dime at a time

A major story in the R&L of Oct. 5, “Battleship Marks 60th Anniversary as Memorial,” caught my attention. The mighty World War II battleship, USS North Carolina (BB-55) has now been permanently anchored at Wilmington for six decades.
Headed for the scrapyard
The 40,000-ton, 729-foot-long vessel, nicknamed “The Showboat,” was headed for the scrapyard in 1960 with the ignominious fate of probably being recycled into a gazillion razor blades.
Hence, the call went out to save the then 20-year-old dreadnaught, veteran of numerous battles and campaigns in the Pacific. She and her complement of 1,800 officers and men had earned 15 battle stars in the service of democracy.
“The Showboat” had fought at Guadalcanal, the Battle of the Eastern Solomons, the Gilbert and Marshall Islands campaigns, the Mariana and Palau campaigns, the Battle of the Philippine Sea and other battles. Usually, she was tasked to escort aircraft carriers or to bombard Japanese-held islands.
During the war, the ship suffered the loss of 10 crew killed and 67 wounded. She was hit by a torpedo once, but remained in the fight. She was armed with 16-inch (bore diameter) “guns.” Each of her nine 16-inchers could hurl a 1,900-pound armor-piercing shell 20 miles downrange. That’s like shooting a Volkswagen from Statesville to Huntersville.
A higher purpose
Instead of a floating metal scrapyard, a few citizens envisioned the veteran ship to be a permanent war memorial to all of North Carolina’s sons and daughters who served during the Second World War, regardless of branch of service, and dedicated in particular in honor of the more than 10,000 North Carolinians who died fighting in World War II.
It would take some hard cash to save the ship. Someone came up with the idea of our state’s schoolchildren saving the ship, thus becoming involved with making it a symbol of our state’s contribution to the war effort. Remember, too, that my father and most of the fathers of my schoolmates (and probably a few of the mothers) were WWII veterans. Various patriotic organizations, philanthropic groups and patriotic businesses could also be counted on to contribute to the cause.
Over a breakfast of scrambled eggs and liver mush, I asked my bride if she recalled making a contribution to saving the North Carolina. Judy was a product of Mooresville’s South Elementary School, whereas I am an alumnus of Park View Elementary. We first met in the seventh grade at Mooresville Junior High School, where we were both in beginners’ band.
It was a different time
Back in the early 1960s, the Mooresville Graded School District operated its schools under a 6-3-3 plan, with grades first through sixth in elementary school, followed by three years of junior high school — no “middle schools” as yet — and three years of high school. The exception to this was Dunbar School, Mooresville Graded School District’s union school for Black children, housing grades one through 12.
Other things were different as well in 1960-61. Besides the Mooresville schools, the Statesville City schools and the Iredell County schools were segregated.
I often rode my Western Auto bicycle to junior high. We students stood each school day, put our right hand over our heart and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. I seem to recall that a student or the teacher usually said grace before we trooped to the cafeteria for our 25-cent school lunches. None of our schools had, nor needed, school resource officers.
Soccer was a relatively unplayed sport in America. Not all families had a television, and if they did, it was a large black and white set which, with no cable or satellite TV, only received three channels. There were no cellphones, iPhones or toy drones.
There was no Lake Norman as yet, nor an Interstate 40 or an Interstate 77. Few families had air conditioning at home or in the family car. Gasoline cost around 30 cents a gallon, 33 for the premium stuff. And home computers? What’s a home computer?
One thin dime
The plan, named “Operation Save Our Ship,” was for each and every North Carolina student to contribute at least a dime, a tenth of a dollar, which was also the price of a Superman or Batman comic book at the Mooresville Drug store. This children’s dime crusade could save the ship. Each school achieving 100% participation would receive a certificate suitable for framing.
We dutifully brought in our dimes — some brought in more — and presumably got a checkmark beside our name. In return for our monetary contribution, besides having the warm feeling of patriotism, we got a free admission ticket to the ship when it was finished being memorialized. I kept my ticket for years, but I foolishly discarded it before Judy and I visited Wilmington in 1968 and went up the gangplank of the ship.
While touring the ship I noticed a state-shaped plaque which acknowledged the dimes that other students and I had donated years before. Mooresville Junior High’s name was recorded. Park View School’s name was also listed. South School’s name was not listed, nor was Mooresville High School’s, but Dunbar High School’s name was.
Judy recalls that in her seventh grade homeroom at Junior High, the teacher Miss Hagaman (Mary Ann?), had a large glass jar on her desk into which went the dimes and other coins. Judy maintains that one day she had 15 cents for her bus ride home, but donated 10 cents of this to the USS North Carolina and walked home with the nickel. Such sacrifice!
My seventh-grade homeroom teacher was Mr. Dan Woody, whom I have mentioned before in my columns. He was my first public school male teacher; my teachers in grades one through six at Park View Elementary had all been women.
The ship today
Besides being a very visible memorial, the ship has served at times as a floating parts warehouse when the Navy has had need to reactivate its capital ships, as it did during the Vietnam War and on a few other occasions since then.
The USS North Carolina also draws some 200,000 visitors a year. I suggest that the next time you go to Myrtle Beach, you drive up the coast to Wilmington and see the USS North Carolina. You literally can’t miss it. Admission for adults is $4.
According to an email from Stacie L. Hidek, marketing director for Battleship North Carolina, “The recognition of the school children is no longer on display …. The display honoring the schoolchildren has been combined with recognition of the Admirals (major donors), who also contributed to Operation Save Our Ship.”
If you were in a North Carolina public school in 1960-61, you might check to see if your school’s name is listed.
