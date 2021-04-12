State senator, candidate for U.S. seat, visits Iredell County

State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a candidate for U.S. Senate, continued his 100-county campaign in Iredell County. Jackson is running for U.S. Senate for the open seat left by Richard Burr’s retirement in 2022 and has launched a 100-county campaign focused on listening to and learning from North Carolinians across the state.
“We decided when we started this thing that we wanted to do a 100-county campaign,” said Jackson. “That means actually learning. That means you gotta show up, you can’t just do it through the internet. You actually have to go to places and talk to people. So that’s what we’re doing.”
Jackson began the day with a tour of the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, where he participated in an early educator round table. A group of educators, administrators and parents shared their experiences and insights on early childhood education.
They discussed the importance of early education on brain development and reading skills as well as the financial burdens on families and the educators themselves. The average cost of preschool in North Carolina is $9,000 while at the same time more than half of early childhood educators qualify for government assistance.
“As a parent with two kids in preschool, I get this loud and clear,” said Jackson. “We have to get this right.”
Jackson has filed legislation to eliminate the NC Pre-K waitlist and increase funding to Smart Start and create a refundable tax credit for ECE teachers and directors.
Following the early educator round table, Jackson toured downtown Statesville and had lunch at Cafe 220. Jackson then met with Harrison Kendall, founder of the Statesville Kindness Closet. Started during the pandemic, Kendall’s community organization supports local families in financial need by providing them with free household and hygiene items.
Jackson ended the day with a town hall at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Amphitheater in Statesville. He spoke to a group of more than 70 people about his trip to the Partnership for Young Children, saying, “they really are the workforce behind the workforce and you should all be proud of what they’re doing for your community.”
The conversation ranged from local to national issues as Jackson fielded questions on the importance of making health care more affordable, supporting teachers, addressing student debt and ending voter suppression.
Jackson also shared how some issues, like Medicaid expansion, have been brought up in every county he has visited.
“It’s a very specific no-brainer policy, particularly during a pandemic and recession, because it’s health care and jobs,” said Jackson. “It would have a hugely positive impact, especially in rural counties.”
Jackson stuck around for an hour after the event to talk with folks individually and take more questions.