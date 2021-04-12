State senator, candidate for U.S. seat, visits Iredell County

State Sen. Jeff Jackson, a candidate for U.S. Senate, continued his 100-county campaign in Iredell County. Jackson is running for U.S. Senate for the open seat left by Richard Burr’s retirement in 2022 and has launched a 100-county campaign focused on listening to and learning from North Carolinians across the state.

“We decided when we started this thing that we wanted to do a 100-county campaign,” said Jackson. “That means actually learning. That means you gotta show up, you can’t just do it through the internet. You actually have to go to places and talk to people. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Jackson began the day with a tour of the Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, where he participated in an early educator round table. A group of educators, administrators and parents shared their experiences and insights on early childhood education.

They discussed the importance of early education on brain development and reading skills as well as the financial burdens on families and the educators themselves. The average cost of preschool in North Carolina is $9,000 while at the same time more than half of early childhood educators qualify for government assistance.

“As a parent with two kids in preschool, I get this loud and clear,” said Jackson. “We have to get this right.”

