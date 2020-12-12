State reports more than 6K new COVID-19 cases Saturday

The state reported an increase of more than 6,000 COVID-19 new cases Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,153 new cases in its Saturday afternoon update.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 7,127 COVID-19 cases with 229 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.

The county also reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, keeping the death toll at 79.

Iredell County does not update cases on the weekends.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 50,535 cases with 483 deaths, Rowan has 6,928 cases with 149 deaths, Cabarrus has 8,547 cases with 112 deaths, Catawba has 8,602 cases with 105 deaths, Wilkes has 3,149 cases with 58 deaths and Yadkin has 1,912 cases with 21 deaths.

Lincoln County has 4,190 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,563 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,009 cases with 19 deaths.