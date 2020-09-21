State reports less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus for the first time in recent weeks.

As of Monday afternoon 194,381 cases were reported, an increase of 800 since Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 885. The total number of completed tests is 2,817,539.

There have been 3,247 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County reported an increase of 48 cases since Friday’s update. The number of cases in Iredell is 2,956.

In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,612 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 292 are isolated at home.

The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.

Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.

The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,134 cases.