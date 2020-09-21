State reports less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of coronavirus for the first time in recent weeks.
As of Monday afternoon 194,381 cases were reported, an increase of 800 since Sunday.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 885. The total number of completed tests is 2,817,539.
There have been 3,247 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
Iredell County reported an increase of 48 cases since Friday’s update. The number of cases in Iredell is 2,956.
In Iredell, 17 are currently hospitalized, and 2,612 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 292 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 52% female and 48% male.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-three percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 15% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 1,134 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 1,211 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 611.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,586 cases with 341 deaths, Rowan has 3,194 cases with 87 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,770 cases with 61 deaths, Catawba has 2,987 cases with 51 deaths, Wilkes has 1,160 cases with 32 deaths and Yadkin has 711 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,473 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 533 with six deaths and Alexander has 488 cases with five deaths.
