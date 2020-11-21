State reports increase of 3,415 COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,415 coronavirus cases Saturday afternoon. Statewide, 332,261 cases have been reported by the NCDHHS.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 5,207 COVID-19 cases with 85 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Iredell County.
The county also reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 59.
Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.
Earlier this week, the NCDHHS also introduced a new “COVID-19 County Alert System” that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection. For the time period from Nov. 1-14, Iredell County was ranked in the orange tier. This denotes “substantial community spread,” stating that Iredell had a 14-day case rate of 308 of 100,000. It also ranks the impact on Iredell County hospitals as “moderate.”
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,590. The total number of completed tests is 4,860,430.
There have been 5,005 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 40,220 cases with 429 deaths, Rowan has 5,162 cases with 126 deaths, Cabarrus has 6,267 cases with 103 deaths, Catawba has 6,149 cases with 80 deaths, Wilkes has 2,461 cases with 47 deaths and Yadkin has 1,357 cases with 13 deaths.
Lincoln County has 3,118 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,104 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 1,420 cases with 13 deaths.
