State reports increase of 2,585 coronavirus cases since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 165,076 cases as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 2,585 since Friday’s update.
There have been 2,683 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 965. The total number of completed tests is 2,218,149.
The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 2,492 cases with 28 deaths.
Iredell County does not update coronavirus information on weekends.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 25,112 cases with 284 deaths; Rowan has 2,770 cases with 60 deaths; Cabarrus has 3,136 cases with 53 deaths; Catawba has 2,591 cases with 44 deaths; Wilkes has 1,017 cases with 20 deaths; and Yadkin has 630 cases with seven deaths.
Lincoln County has 1,093 cases and 12 deaths; Davie has 473 with six deaths; and Alexander has 396 cases with two deaths.
