State reports fewest number of new daily coronavirus cases since June

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the smallest daily increase in new coronavirus cases since June and, in Iredell, there were 44 new cases reported over the weekend.
Statewide the number of new cases was 626. The total number of cases in the state is 136,844. That number was 136,218 as of Sunday afternoon.
The Iredell County Health Department reported 1,949 cases Monday. As of Friday afternoon, there were 1,905.
There have been 20 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Iredell County.
In Iredell, 13 are hospitalized, and 1,470 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 446 are isolated at home.
The numbers are broken down by gender at 51% female and 49% male.
Thirty-nine percent of the cases are among those ages 25-49. Twenty-four percent are among those 50-64, 13% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 11% among those 17 and younger.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125) reporting 753 cases.
The central region (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 784 and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 412.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along Interstate 40.
There have been 2,172 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 2,001,919 tests completed, and 1,111 people are hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 22,315 cases with 232 deaths, Rowan has 2,205 cases with 48 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,626 cases with 48 deaths, Catawba has 2,123 cases with 28 deaths, Wilkes has 842 cases with 11 deaths and Yadkin has 542 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 850 cases and nine deaths, Davie has 422 with five deaths and Alexander has 303 cases with two deaths.
