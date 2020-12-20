State reports 6,900 new COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 6,900 coronavirus cases Sunday afternoon. Statewide, there are now 479,168 cases reported by the NCDHHS.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 2,748. The total number of completed tests is 6,372,829.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 10.6 percent Sunday.

There have been 6,224 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 8,074 COVID-19 cases with 301 new coronavirus cases confirmed.

The county also reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the death toll to 90.

Iredell County does not provide updates on weekends.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 55,944 cases with 507 deaths, Rowan has 7,859 cases with 156 deaths, Cabarrus has 9,684 cases with 124 deaths, Catawba has 9,776 cases with 128 deaths, Wilkes has 3,481 cases with 67 deaths and Yadkin has 2,140 cases with 24 deaths.

Lincoln County has 4,697 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,803 with 13 deaths and Alexander has 2,273 cases with 26 deaths.