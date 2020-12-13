State reports 6,819 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

More than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The department's update late Sunday morning showed reported 6,819 new cases. The state indicated there are 436,595 total cases and 5.97 million completed tests.

The state reported 5,823 deaths due to the pandemic, 2,520 people hospitalized and an 11.6% daily positive rate.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Iredell County Health Department’s report Friday afternoon showed 7,127 COVID-19 cases, including 229 new cases confirmed in the county.

No additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday, keeping the toll at 79.

Iredell County does not update cases on the weekends.

Counts from nearby counties are:

Mecklenburg: 51,290 cases with 484 deaths.

Rowan: 7,060 cases, 149 deaths.

Cabarrus: 8,687 cases, 113 deaths.

Catawba: 8,746 cases, 105 deaths.

Wilkes: 3,192 cases, 62 deaths.

Yadkin:1,943 cases, 21 deaths.

Lincoln County: 4,246 cases, 20 deaths.

Davie: 1,584 cases, 13 deaths.

Alexander: 2,044 cases, 21 deaths.