State reports 3,820 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported an increase of 3,820 coronavirus cases late Sunday morning.

The Iredell County Health Department has been closed since Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Its most recent report Wednesday afternoon showed 5,617 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county. The number of deaths in Iredell stands at 64.

Statewide, 361,778 cases have been reported by the the Department of Health and Human Services.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,885, an increase of 45 over Saturday’s report. The total number of completed tests is 5,265,649.

The Department of Health and Human Services also reported a daily test positivity rate of 8.6% Sunday.

There have been 5,240 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 43,303 cases with 450 deaths, Rowan has 5,698 cases with 130 deaths, Cabarrus has 6.938 cases with 107 deaths, Catawba has 6,886 cases with 87 deaths, Wilkes has 2,662 cases with 50 deaths and Yadkin has 1,534 cases with 14 deaths.

Lincoln County has 3,430 cases and 20 deaths, Davie has 1,517 with 14 deaths and Alexander has 1,641 cases with 17 deaths.