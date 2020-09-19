State reports 1,229 coronavirus case since Friday report

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 192,248 cases Saturday, an increase of 1,229 since Friday.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 882. The total number of completed tests is 2,771,020.

There have been 3,235 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County, which does not provide updates on weekends, reported 2,908 cases and 35 deaths as of Friday.

In Iredell, 14 are currently hospitalized, and 2,592 are assumed or estimated to be recovered. A total of 267 are isolated at home.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,431 cases with 339 deaths, Rowan has 3,155 cases with 87 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,739 cases with 61 deaths, Catawba has 2,958 cases with 51 deaths, Wilkes has 1,152 cases with 32 deaths and Yadkin has 707 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,437 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 527 with six deaths and Alexander has 483 cases with five deaths.