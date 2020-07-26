State reporting 1,621 new coronavirus cases; down from 2,097 additional cases Saturday

The number of coronavirus cases grew up 1,621 statewide since Saturday afternoon’s North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services update. That was a decrease in the number of cases in one since Friday. The number of cases rose by 2,097 from Friday to Saturday.
The state is reporting 112,713 cases as of Sunday morning.
Iredell’s figures, which are not updated on weekends, remain at 1,504 since late Friday afternoon’s
The health department reports 18 coronavirus-related deaths.
There have been 1,785 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 1,613,385 tests completed and 1,170 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 19,268 cases with 183 deaths, Rowan has 1,859 cases with 46 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,164 cases with 38 deaths, Catawba has 1,727 cases with 15 deaths, Wilkes has 694 cases with nine deaths, Yadkin has 441 cases with six deaths.
Lincoln County has 651 cases and two deaths, Davie has 296 with three deaths and Alexander has 253 cases with two deaths.
