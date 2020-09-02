State Farm agents make donation to Pharos Parenting

State Farm agents in Statesville are demonstrating what it means to be a good neighbor by stepping up to help a local organization. State Farm agents Andrew Whitaker, Ellison Lor and Scott Bridgeman recently presented Pharos Parenting with a check for $1,500.
“At State Farm, we’re committed to helping build stronger, safer communities,” said Agent Andrew Whitaker on behalf of the group. “For us, it's not enough to simply say we’re a 'Good Neighbor', we embrace the responsibility to make this community better by being a part of a solution.”
Pharos Parenting (formerly SCAN of Iredell) is a child abuse prevention agency serving Iredell and surrounding counties for more than 30 years. The organization is focused on promoting positive parenting solutions and safety for children while teaching parents how to build stronger families.
