State coronavirus cases total 153,641, increase by 1,729
State coronavirus cases total 153,641, increase by 1,729

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 153,641 cases as of Saturday, an increase of 1,729 since Friday's report.

The number of new coronavirus cases in Iredell County grew by 34 as of Friday afternoon.

The Iredell County Health Department reported 2,300 cases in its Friday update. The Health Department does not provide updates on weekends.

There have been 2,521 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

There are 996 people are currently hospitalized. The total number of completed tests is 2,052,118.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 23,9789 cases with 271 deaths, Rowan has 2,496 cases with 54 deaths, Cabarrus has 2,929 cases with 51 deaths, Catawba has 2,423 cases with 38 deaths, Wilkes has 962 cases with 20 deaths and Yadkin has 596 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,001 cases and 10 deaths, Davie has 454 with six deaths and Alexander has 362 cases with two deaths.

