Starting off 2022 on the right foot:

“If you are used to walking on a treadmill, try a stationary bike. If you’re used to body exercises, try adding some light weights to your routine,” said Inman.

Remember, not everyone is a runner. If you do not enjoy running, try yoga, aerobics, or spin classes.

“Exercise equipment has gotten more reasonable since so many people are doing it. You can get a reasonably priced recumbent bike or even a little treadmill. That way, the weather is always right, and if you enjoy watching TV, you can even do that while working out,” said Inman.

Inman also recommends pairing up with a friend for workouts. Exercise will be less tiresome with a buddy beside you. An exercise friend can also serve as your support system and keep you on track.

“The key is to keep moving. If you get bored with your routine, try something new,” he said.

Don’t get discouraged

Starting a new routine can be difficult, so do not give up. Reaching your exercise goals may take time. Gradual, little steps are still strides in the right direction.

And, if you get off track or miss a day, do not get discouraged. Just try again.