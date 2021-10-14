Starczewski to be keynote speaker at women's conference at Statesville church

Horizon Church will host the Going Deep Women’s Conference with Dr. Deborah Starczewski, international author, evangelist, teacher and Star Ministries Inc. founder.

The conference will be held Oct. 23 in the church sanctuary at 316 Signal Hill Drive. Women’s groups from all area churches are invited.

Event registration is $10, which includes conference admission, a continental breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 a.m. Advance registration can be made by calling Horizon Church at 704-873-5250; tickets also will be available on-site from 8-9 a.m.

A time of praise and worship ministry lead by local worship leader Lynette Goodwin will prepare attendees to receive an inspirational message from Starczewski.

“Deborah is enthusiastic, down to earth, compassionate and humorous,” Jason Bost, co-pastor at Horizon Church and dean of Life Christian University, said. “What matters most to her is seeing lives changed, hearts healed and destinies fulfilled for those who dare to dream and step out into God’s plan for their lives.”