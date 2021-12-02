 Skip to main content
St. Paul Lutheran to hold 'Blue Christmas' holy communion service
St. Paul Lutheran to hold 'Blue Christmas' holy communion service

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1950 Salisbury Highway, Statesville, will hold a “Blue Christmas” holy communion worship service on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. 

This service is to acknowledge the sadness some may feel at Christmas.  This is the shortest day and longest night of the year, when memories and loss can become overwhelming.

The community is invited to join the church for this worship service.

