Squashing the Stigma: Mental health major factor in overall quality of life

“The pandemic has brought more awareness to mental health because a larger amount of people are talking about it. The COVID-19 pandemic made mental health a little more acceptable in conversation because it brought forth a lot of anxiety in many of us,” said Ellis.

How can I help stop the stigma?

The past year has demonstrated how talking openly about mental health, even sharing it on social media, can help reduce the stigma of mental illness.

“It’s important for everyone to be open about their mental health because it helps kill the stigma. When more people are talking about it, and awareness is growing, those that are struggling secretly or privately are more comfortable coming forward and getting the help they need,” said Ellis.

If you know someone who has a mental illness, it’s crucial to be supportive and validate what they are experiencing to be real and true to them. You should also minimize judgment and encourage the individual to seek the help they need.

“Oftentimes, the need for help can be temporary; it does not have to be a permanent change in their life. The sooner one seeks help, the better,” said Ellis.