Spring train excursion through Smoky Mountains scheduled

On April 30, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. This is an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of spring while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.

The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. The scenic rail excursion travels from the historic depot in Bryson City through the countryside of Western North Carolina, into the Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the Smoky Mountains, and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.