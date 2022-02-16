Spring train excursion through Smoky Mountains scheduled

On April 30, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor a train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. This is an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of spring while riding the rails in vintage passenger railroad cars.
The one-day excursion will cover most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad. The track follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its five percent grade and many bridges. The scenic rail excursion travels from the historic depot in Bryson City through the countryside of Western North Carolina, into the Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the Smoky Mountains, and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
Passengers ride in comfort in crown class, tourist coach, or open-air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars. There are restrooms throughout the train.
Crown class cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort.
Tourist coach class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing.
Open-air cars are great for picture-taking and “experiencing” the ride and scenery.
Transportation and parking
Passengers have two options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot: they may either ride a chartered tour bus out of Johnson City, Tennessee, or drive directly to Bryson City, if that is more convenient. Select point of departure location on the order form when purchasing tickets. Free parking is provided both in Johnson City and Bryson City.
Schedule for passengers driving directly to Bryson City
Claim tickets and box lunches, visit shops and Lionel Museum 10-11 a.m.
Board train at Bryson City Depot 11-11:35 a.m.
Train departs Bryson City 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Tickets
Crown class ticket price is $110 per adult and $87 per child, ages 2-12.
Tourist coach ticket price is $94 per adult and $77 per child.
Open-air coach class ticket price is $96 per adult and $76 per child.
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories, and an impressive operating layout and children’s activity center.
Meal options
BOX LUNCH — includes sandwich, chips, cookie, and drink. [Make selection on ticket order form.]
Box lunches must be prepurchased with ticket order and will be available track-side for pick-up before boarding
CONCESSIONS CAR — sandwiches, drinks, chips, and snacks will be available for purchase on board
BRING YOUR OWN — a small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food with you
Tickets and prepurchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the EXCURSIONS link
The excursion runs rain or shine. Every effort will be made to maintain an on-time schedule.
The Spring Great Smoky Train Excursions sell out fast, so early ordering is encouraged.
Questions about the trip? Go to www.wataugavalleynrhs.org, or email wataugavalley@gmail.com