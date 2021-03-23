Spring has sprung and so has allergy season

Springtime brings warm, sunny weather, beautiful flowers and, unfortunately, seasonal allergies. If you experience red, itchy eyes, a runny nose and constant sneezing around this time – you understand the frustration of seasonal allergies.

As we approach the heart of allergy season, it is important to know the symptoms of seasonal allergies, what triggers them and when to seek medical help.

“The typical symptoms [of seasonal allergies] are a watery or thick runny nose, itchy or watery eyes, a stuffy nose, sneezing and red or swollen eyes,” said Howard Suls, a physician at Iredell Family Medicine in Mooresville.

The most common trigger of seasonal allergies in the southeast is the dreaded, yellow powdery substance that seems to cover everything in sight during spring — pollen. According to Suls, many people know pollen allergies as “hay fever.” While grasses are the most common cause of hay fever, ragweed and certain species of trees, like birch, cedar, and oak, also produce high counts of pollen.

How do you limit your exposure to seasonal allergies?

• Limit outdoor activities when pollen counts are high.