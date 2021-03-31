Spring classes, workshops offered by Hiddenite Arts

Hiddenite Arts is offering several spring workshops and classes. To register for the classes or workshops, call 828-632-6966.
The classes and workshops are as follows:
After school art class with Lorin Pimberton, Tuesdays, April 13-May 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 4-8. Supplies provided. Call to register. Cost of six week series is $55 nonmembers, $50 members.
After school art class with Savannah Shanley, Thursdays, April 15-May 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Cost of six week series is $55 nonmembers, $50 members.
Evening barn quilt class, April 16, 5-9 p.m. with Carol Mitchell. Join Mitchell as she instructs participants in painting their own 2’ by 2’ barn quilt. All materials are included for this make and take class. Bring a snack and small jar. Cost is $50 nonmembers, $45 members.
Yoga, April 20-May 27, Tuesday and Thursday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Dawn Reynolds, registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified Yoga Nidra teacher and Reiki master. Class is designed for all adults. Mats will be provided to those who need them. Chairs provided for seniors. Join in this class to provide the benefits of relaxation, meditation and yoga poses for overall health of mind, body and spirit. Call now to register for the six week session Cost is $65 nonmembers, $60 members.
Homesteading class, Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Amy Barr. Join Barr, owner of Heritage Hills Farms, as she teaches how to successfully plan to live a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle with starting your own homestead. From gardening basics to choosing animals and all the pros and cons. Cost is $35 nonmembers, $30 members.
Barn quilt class, May 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Carol Mitchell. Join Mitchell as she instructs participants in painting their own 2’ by 2’ barn quilt. All materials are included for this make and take class. Cost is $50 nonmembers, $45 members.
Herbal remedies and foraging class, June 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Amy Barr. Join Barr as she guides us in a journey to learn herbal identification and how to use herbs growing at your back door for first aid and other uses. This is a make and take class. Cost is $35 nonmembers, $30 members.
Basic sewing and beginning quilting, fourth Monday each month. Contact Micki Earp or Selena Harrington with the Brushy Mountain Quilters Guild for information and registration.
To receive class discounts: Friends memberships may be purchased via hiddenitearts.org or call 828-632-6966
Workshops and classes will be held at the Educational Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite.
Class sizes are reduced to allow social distancing with safety protocol in place.
For more information, visit hiddenitearts.org, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.