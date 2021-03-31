Spring classes, workshops offered by Hiddenite Arts

Hiddenite Arts is offering several spring workshops and classes. To register for the classes or workshops, call 828-632-6966.

The classes and workshops are as follows:

After school art class with Lorin Pimberton, Tuesdays, April 13-May 18, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 4-8. Supplies provided. Call to register. Cost of six week series is $55 nonmembers, $50 members.

After school art class with Savannah Shanley, Thursdays, April 15-May 20, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 8-14. Cost of six week series is $55 nonmembers, $50 members.

Evening barn quilt class, April 16, 5-9 p.m. with Carol Mitchell. Join Mitchell as she instructs participants in painting their own 2’ by 2’ barn quilt. All materials are included for this make and take class. Bring a snack and small jar. Cost is $50 nonmembers, $45 members.

Yoga, April 20-May 27, Tuesday and Thursday, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Dawn Reynolds, registered yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance, certified Yoga Nidra teacher and Reiki master. Class is designed for all adults. Mats will be provided to those who need them. Chairs provided for seniors. Join in this class to provide the benefits of relaxation, meditation and yoga poses for overall health of mind, body and spirit. Call now to register for the six week session Cost is $65 nonmembers, $60 members.

