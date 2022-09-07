Sports scheduling topic at I-SS board meeting

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education noted their intentions to review operational policies that currently require in-county schools to schedule each other in sports at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Added to the agenda by Doug Knight, he told the board he had been asked about scheduling by a parent at one of the smaller high schools in the county.

“The concern was about smaller high schools playing larger high schools in athletic competitions,” Knight said.

Knight went on to explain to the board that he wanted to learn more about this topic and that his end goal was to give athletic directors the freedom to choose who they wanted to play and schedule.

Board attorney K. Dean Shatley II told the board that there is not a board policy in place right now.

But Martin Page explained that 4 or 5 years ago this topic was discussed, and the board was told there was an operational policy in the school system requiring the in-county schools to schedule each other in most sports.

Multiple board members including Page, Knight and Bill Howell indicated that they would be inclined to vote to allow the schools to schedule or not schedule in-county schools instead of making it a requirement.

Chairman Todd Carver noted that he would like to discuss this further with Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Athletic Director Richard Armstrong before making a new policy just to make sure the board was not missing or misunderstanding any processes. Armstrong was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Carver requested that Knight, Armstrong, Howell and Superintendent Jeff James meet over the coming weeks and bring a policy to the board for review at October’s meeting.