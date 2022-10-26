 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sponsors sought for annual Turkey Trot 5K

The Mooresville Christian Mission is gearing up for the 12th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk, which will be held Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

Currently they are seeking sponsors for this event, which range in various levels from Diamond Champion for $10,000; Platinum Champion for $5,000; Gold Champion for $2,500; Silver Champion for $1,000; Bronze Champion for $500. Each champion will receive benefits based on the level of sponsorship.

Contact Development Director Susan Wolff at swolff@ourchristianmission.org by Nov. 1 to guarantee inclusion in their printed materials and event T-shirts.

Want to participate or donate. You may sign up for the Turkey Trot by visiting https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Mooresville/MooresvilleLakeNormanTurkeyTrot.

All the proceeds from the event will support the crisis and empowerment programs provided by the Christian Mission to help families break the cycle of poverty.

