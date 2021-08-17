Speed limit lowered to 25 mph on most Statesville city streets

The speed limit in much of Statesville will be lowered to 25 mph after the city council approved the motion at Monday’s meeting.
The motion passed 6-2.
The change will mean most of the city’s roads will be 25 mph in residential areas, but there was a list of exceptions that the city said was to maintain the flow of traffic on high-use roads.
The city began to address the issue at the last City Council meeting, but several members asked for more clarity about which streets would be affected by the change. Police Chief David Addison said Monday that 3.6 miles of road will remain at 35 mph on some of the city’s busier roads. It was estimated in the council’s discussions that just over 30 miles of road of the city’s roughly 140 miles of road would be affected.
Councilman Fred Foster said safety was the top concern when talking to residents in his ward and throughout the city.
“Their concern was the crime and speeding on the streets,” Foster said Tuesday.
Foster said while the city is lowering the speed limit, it must also back up the Statesville Police Department as it goes about enforcing the change. Without enforcement, he said, the change won’t make the city any safer.
Councilman William Morgan said there had been some confusion on which streets were maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation and which ones by the city. Morgan said most of the roads affected by the speed limit change would be in the city’s more residential areas.
Mark Taylor, the city’s public works director and assistant city engineer, said the change would address many of the complaints residents had with speeds in neighborhoods in a more “global” fashion instead of the city passing an ordinance for each road. Staford brought up the fact the $500 budgeted in the amendment wouldn’t likely cover the cost of signs for the change, but Taylor said it would get done in time.
Councilman Steve Johnson had concerns with the city’s broad approach, but Councilman David Jones said while some constituents brought that up as well, once he explained the main roads — mostly NCDOT roads — wouldn’t be affected.
Douglas Pullman spoke out on the issue, describing Martha’s Ridge Drive as a “drag strip” and asking for more signs or other measures to get drivers to slow down. He said he found out the 25 mph ordinance was on the agenda when he arrived at the meeting.
“It’s a very dangerous road,” Pullman said.
Taylor said the speed limit ordinance would help address this issue.
The council also addressed Addison’s request to change the city’s parking fees. Once again, the council was split 4-4 as it was in the first reading of the ordinance two weeks ago, but Mayor Costi Kutteh broke the tie in favor of approving the changes to the parking ordinance.
The change increases the initial fine to $10. If not paid by the 30 days, it would increase to $40. Once a vehicle has received three parking violations that have not been paid within 30 days, the Statesville Police Department will install a vehicle immobilization device (called a “boot”) on the vehicle. If the fines are not paid within five days after installing the boot, the vehicle will be towed at the owner’s expense.
The initial cost of parking boots would be $5,000 for the city. Addison said in the request that the changes would pay for the initial investment and for the salary of the downtown parking control officer.
Addison said that along with making an effort to let the public know of the change, he would be coming back to the council to ask outstanding parking fines be forgiven, starting everyone with a clean slate.
Staford expressed concerns about how it might affect people visiting downtown, while he and Jones also said the city should also take a more broad view of the downtown parking situation.
The city also approved the first reading of a motion to changing both sides of Alexander Street between North Lackey Street and Nursery Street to a no-parking zone.
Other items
The council also held a public hearing on the assessment of 50% of the improvements on Troutman Drive to the property owners along the road. Property owners will have the option of paying the assessment as a single payment or in 10 equal annual installments at 8% interest. The road will be resurfaced at the cost of $31,000.
On its consent agenda, the council approved that the Statesville Police Department accepting a grant from the Governor’s Crime Commission, Federal Violence Against Women Act for up to $110,292.02 to support the department’s Domestic Violence Initiative and two domestic violence investigators salaries and benefits. The city will match 25% of the grant, which comes at a cost of $36,764.01
The council also approved a resolution accepting the bid of James Starkey for property owned on Dobson Avenue by the city for $25,000, as well as other related costs.
Harris Park renovations
The council also announced in its pre-agenda meeting, it approved a request to renovate the restroom facility at Harris Park and approved funding for it. It was announced as Kutteh presented a proclamation on the 6th Annual Stop the Violence Cookout to Ron White. Kutteh credited White and other staff members with building up the event over the years.
The cookout will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 28.
The upgrades to the park include tree trimming, roof and gutter replacement, painting, and other upgrades to what the action request said was a “structurally sound” building are part of the improvements that are expected to take place over a three-month period.
Travis Campbell took his time to thank City Manager Ron Smith and Director of Recreation Richard Griggs for moving forward with the Harris Park renovations but also asked for council and the city to follow up on what they’ve said they’ll do when speaking to the public and to put those plans down in writing.
Christopher Tucker leaving
Finance Director Christopher Tucker is set to leave his position with the city for a government position in Cabarrus County, which he said was closer to home.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside so many outstanding public servants to serve the incredible citizens and stakeholders of the city of Statesville,” Tucker said Tuesday.
Kutteh announced the news at the beginning of Monday’s meeting and thanked him for his service to the city.
“He brought, in my opinion, a unique approach to finance. It was something that I could understand as well or better than any of the finance managers since I’ve been here. I think we all up here, and the staff, thank you for your service for the city and wish you well as you move forward in your life,” Kuetteh said.
Steve Johnson said Tucker had exceeded his expectations from early on.
“He’s been a blessing to me as a councilman and I appreciate him very much,” Johnson said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL