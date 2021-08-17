Speed limit lowered to 25 mph on most Statesville city streets

The speed limit in much of Statesville will be lowered to 25 mph after the city council approved the motion at Monday’s meeting.

The motion passed 6-2.

The change will mean most of the city’s roads will be 25 mph in residential areas, but there was a list of exceptions that the city said was to maintain the flow of traffic on high-use roads.

The city began to address the issue at the last City Council meeting, but several members asked for more clarity about which streets would be affected by the change. Police Chief David Addison said Monday that 3.6 miles of road will remain at 35 mph on some of the city’s busier roads. It was estimated in the council’s discussions that just over 30 miles of road of the city’s roughly 140 miles of road would be affected.

Councilman Fred Foster said safety was the top concern when talking to residents in his ward and throughout the city.

“Their concern was the crime and speeding on the streets,” Foster said Tuesday.

Foster said while the city is lowering the speed limit, it must also back up the Statesville Police Department as it goes about enforcing the change. Without enforcement, he said, the change won’t make the city any safer.