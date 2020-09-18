Speed limit change purposed on two sections of Radio Road

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Speeds on two parts of Radio Road north of Interstate 40 will be dropping if the Statesville City Council passes an ordinance on Monday.

The city looks to drop the speed to 25 mph. on two small stretches of the road after the North Carolina Department of Transportation pointed out that there weren't established speed limits in those areas.

But that doesn't mean the city hadn't heard about it from the city's citizens, either.

"This request came from the residents because some people are driving through pretty quick," Statesville City Manager Ron Smith said. "The Statesville police have done a good job in this case and others and other cases establishing the need for a change and how much."

The first portion of the roadway is located northeast of Gaither Road to a point 0.005 miles from Gaither Road on Radio Road. The second portion is located northeast of Gaither Road and will begin at a point 0.149 miles and end at a point 0.313 from Gaither Road on Radio Road.

However, some residents on Radio Road would like to see more done to slow vehicles down.