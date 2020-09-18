 Skip to main content
Speed limit change purposed on two sections of Radio Road
Speed limit change purposed on two sections of Radio Road

A street sign for Radio Road in Statesville.

This street sign is for Radio Road in Statesville.

 Ben Gibson

Speeds on two parts of Radio Road north of Interstate 40 will be dropping if the Statesville City Council passes an ordinance on Monday.

The city looks to drop the speed to 25 mph. on two small stretches of the road after the North Carolina Department of Transportation pointed out that there weren't established speed limits in those areas.

But that doesn't mean the city hadn't heard about it from the city's citizens, either.

"This request came from the residents because some people are driving through pretty quick," Statesville City Manager Ron Smith said. "The Statesville police have done a good job in this case and others and other cases establishing the need for a change and how much."

The first portion of the roadway is located northeast of Gaither Road to a point 0.005 miles from Gaither Road on Radio Road. The second portion is located northeast of Gaither Road and will begin at a point 0.149 miles and end at a point 0.313 from Gaither Road on Radio Road.

However, some residents on Radio Road would like to see more done to slow vehicles down.

"It’s our road that is an inner-city drag strip," Jamil Mauney said. He has good reason to feel that way after a wreck in August when a driver nearly hit his house. Mauney wondered if that stretch of the road had seen as many incidents as the rest.

Smith said the options were limited as it is a "collector street" and sees a significant amount of traffic. However, the city knows that traffic will only increase with the city growing.

"We'll have to pay attention as the city grows. We're in a growth mode and that will stress the city infrastructure in general," Smith said.

