As the youngest athletes of Special Olympics Iredell County took to the field at Statesville High School on Wednesday for its Spring Games, it was a chance for fun as well as competition.

There were some athletes competing in field events such as the Turbojav and softball toss, while the youngest were just out there to have fun and socialize with each other as they get better aquatinted with the Special Olympics.

But while it may be a big day for the athletes, local coordinator Bobbi Williams said it’s important to remember Special Olympics is more than one day.

“We love doing this, but we would love to see these athletes to compete beyond today,” Williams said.

It was a mix of 2- to 7-year-olds and elementary school students on Wednesday, but Thursday will be even bigger as the middle school, high school and independent athletes compete in their events at Statesville High School.