Special Olympics Iredell County hosted its first Swim Invitational at the Statesville YMCA on April 2. Bobbi Williams, local coordinator with Special Olympics Iredell County, welcomed more than 50 swimmers from Special Olympics Lake Norman and Lincoln and Iredell counties.

Athletes and Special Olympics North Carolina Global Messengers, Hunter Williams and Reece Williams, served as emcees for the opening ceremonies. Athlete Janelle Grentz and coach, Lisa Cartner from Iredell County, carried the Flame of Hope, leading the coaches and teams into the Statesville YMCA Olympic-size pool for the competition.

Pat Reid, athlete, led the Special Olympics Oath: Let me win; but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt. Williams also expressed appreciation to Mitsuko Sugimoto, aquatics director with the Statesville YMCA for the lifeguards and use of the venue for the invitational.

Randy Stroud and Ted Williams announced the first-, second- and third-place winners for 25-, 50-, 100-, 200- and 500-yard divisions. Miss Iredell County, Hannah Harvey, presented the awards to the athletes. Will Gandy, Iredell County representative on the Special Olympics North Carolina Athlete Council, assisted with the awards.

Approximately 45 volunteers gave of their time to pull the event off, including Chris Roland. Roland served as the competition manager and is also the head coach of the Special Olympics Lake Norman Hammerhead Swim Team. The volunteers came from local high schools, churches and the community at large. Parents of athletes also stepped in to ensure a successful day.

Iredell County certified Special Olympics Swim coaches practice weekly with the swimmers from February through May. The swim coaches are Lisa Cartner, Susan Stroud, Jean Massey, Dennis Williams, Tammy Bowie and Bobbi Williams. Athletes receive tremendous support from Unified Partners, Cole Wiliams, Elleigh Williams, Andrew Cockerham, Paula Lorton, Barrett Williams and Garrett Cardwell.

The Special Olympics Iredell County Dolphins Swim Team will compete again on April 29 at the 2023 Southeast U.S. Swimming Invitational in Greensboro. The team will finish out the season in June when they compete at Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games in Raleigh.