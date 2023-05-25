Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Special Olympics Iredell County presented the first cheerleading team to receive gold medals at the Special Olympics North Carolina Cheerleading Tournament. This team began practice in January and has been coached by Jeannie Warren and Kim Sipes.

Warren and Sipes are getting accustomed to getting up early on Saturday mornings and hopping in a van with their recent honors. They have been featured at the Special Olympics Iredell County Polar Plunge, the Special Olympics Gaston County Basketball Invitational, and the Special Olympics Iredell County Spring Games recently.

Sipes said when it was Iredell’s time to perform at the Special Olympics North Carolina Cheerleading Tournament, the athletes came out cheering and found their spots on the mat. She had bought a little plastic car for each of them of different colors so they would know where to stand by the color of their car.

Another strategy the coaches used was to make videos of themselves with the moves and cheers so the cheerleaders could practice at home in addition to the hour they practiced at the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center each week.

Warren further described the competition day as a day bursting with excitement. Special Olympics Iredell County was the second team up to perform their routine. While waiting their turn outside of the gym, the team that performed before them came out and had to walk past them. “Without telling them a thing, they started cheering for the other team and congratulating them on a great job,” Sipes said. “We were so proud of the sportsmanship of the Iredell cheerleaders.”

Sipes and Warren said the sportsmanship was amazing and it carried all day for the other teams.

The Iredell team performed three cheers, using signs in one of the cheers which engaged the audience. The cheerleading team beamed with smiles and simply loved the crowd responding, Warren said. Finally, their team was called to the auditorium and taken to the stage. When they announced that they were gold medal winners of their division, the girls went crazy. The coaches said it took even longer to sink in for them.

When asked how they came to be the cheerleading coaches, both said Bobbi Williams, Special Olympics Iredell County local coordinator, approached them and said “We want to start a cheerleading program for Special Olympics” and they agreed. “I did not realize the joy these girls would bring me. It was like they stole my heart immediately,” Warren said.

“Our young ladies are truly amazing people and they deserve this recognition. We feel so blessed to get to be a part of their lives,” Sipes said. Both coaches recommend getting involved with Special Olympics Iredell County to be a part of this movement to enrich the lives of the most vulnerable citizens. There is always a task one can do in Special Olympics.

To learn more about how you can become involved in Special Olympics, follow on Facebook at Special Olympics Iredell County or email Bobbi Williams, local coordinator, at iredell@sonc.net.