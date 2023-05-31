Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Special Olympics Iredell County Eclipse Basketball Team came to practice this week donning their new basketball outfits and sports bags to prepare for Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games coming up the first weekend of June in Raleigh.

Coaches Randy Stroud, Cody Phelps, Clarrissa Reinhardt and Bri Rucker and some parents were prepared to scrimmage with the Eclipse Team. The new sports attire was purchased with a grant from Partners Health Management, and Traci Summers from Partners was present to witness the athletes in their exuberance.

Summers, care manager for IDD of Partners Health Management, said, “Partners wants to be involved with the fellowship and lives of the people we serve in our communities.

“Special Olympics is very important for individuals physically as well as spiritually and that a special outfit helps our individuals with leadership and teamwork,” Summers said.

In the past year across the Partners area, Summers said she had seen a lot of growth in Special Olympics. She has observed the teams are getting larger and working hard to be successful.

This basketball team will be going to the games with an extra dose of confidence thanks to donors. The new bags provided by the grant for the basketball attire will help the athletes keep everything together, an organizational tool they have not had until now.

The Special Olympics Iredell County Eclipse Basketball Team had their inaugural season in 2016 with just three players. Under the leadership of coach Kaylyn Chapman, the team won a bronze medal at the Special Olympics North Carolina State Games that year. Just two short years later, the team had grown in size and talent and added coach Randy Stroud. Everyone was ecstatic when the team won the State Championship in 2018 in 3-on-3 basketball.

Now the coaches are preparing the current team for the state games again. At a recent practice, the team played their coaches and parents breaking in those new basketball uniforms. These coaches give instruction, encouragement and love at every weekly practice. With support from the community, coaches and parents, the team heads off to Special Olympics North Carolina Summer Games with all the skills, confidence and swag to bring home another state championship.