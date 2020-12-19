Special needs newborn thriving thanks to Lonely Children's Fund

Support Local Journalism
In June 2020, a newborn entered foster care with no clothing, supplies, or other items needed to assist in the child’s care. The department was able to connect the family to some resources but the child had special needs that required certain equipment and supplies; including special formula that wasn’t covered by the child’s insurance. Thanks to the Lonely Children’s Fund, the department was able to assist the family caring for this child with getting a monitor to assess the child’s vitals throughout the night. This child has thrived in the foster home with the support of the Iredell County community. Any contribution to the Lonely Children’s Fund makes a difference in the lives of children in foster care, especially for this little one. We are so thankful that in the midst of a global pandemic, there are still caring people thinking of the fortune of others.
Many of us take for granted that buying routine things for a newborn is all that is required; however, it can be very expensive to provide for the needs of a premature infant, a drug exposed newborn, or an infant that has been physically abused. The Lonely Children’s Fund helps the families and the department to purchase things that will help develop gross and fine motor skills, help with sensory issues, as well as help the child maneuver through withdrawal symptoms from various drugs. Again, we thank the citizens of Iredell County for their support of this initiative.
Article provided by the Iredell County Department of Social Services.
