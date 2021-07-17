Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Statesville Police Department announced another pair of arrests related to the killing of Ah’Miyahh Howell and injuring of Tariq Lowery on…
- Updated
A teen wanted in connection with the death of one child and the shooting of another is now in custody.
A fire on South Greenbriar Road left one person dead on Thursday morning.
- Updated
A total of 43 birds were removed from Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Friday by Carolina Waterfowl Rescue after at least four cases of “extreme…
- Updated
No injuries were reported Wednesday when an Iredell-Statesville Schools bus driver was forced to brake hard after being cut off in traffic.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 1-7. Lis…
- Updated
A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting someone three times.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 8-14. Li…
- Updated
About a week after being released from prison, a Statesville man is back behind bars after being arrested during a traffic stop.
The fire on South Greenbriar Road that claimed one woman’s life is still under investigation, according to the Iredell County Fire Marshal’s O…