Speaks recognized for 50 years of membership at Olin Mason Lodge

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF&AM recently recognized another one of its members, Roger Lee Speaks, who reached a special service milestone of 50 years of membership. From left are are Brothers Lawrence Cowan, master of the lodge, Speaks and Chaplain of the Lodge Skip Douglas. Olin has recognized five 50-year recipients over the last year, representing a combined 250 years of Masonic service.
