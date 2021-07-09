 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Speaks recognized for 50 years of membership at Olin Mason Lodge
0 Comments
alert top story

Speaks recognized for 50 years of membership at Olin Mason Lodge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Speaks 50yr.JPG
Photo used with permission

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Olin Masonic Lodge 226 AF&AM recently recognized another one of its members, Roger Lee Speaks, who reached a special service milestone of 50 years of membership. From left are are Brothers Lawrence Cowan, master of the lodge, Speaks and Chaplain of the Lodge Skip Douglas. Olin has recognized five 50-year recipients over the last year, representing a combined 250 years of Masonic service.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert