Speakers encourage I-SS leaders to improve schools

Change is coming.

The public comment period during Monday’s Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education meeting was a reminder of how the recent school board elections will change the governing body.

Whether it was the recognition of departing board members or speakers touting or doubting the recently elected board members, the changing of the guard was on the minds of those gathered there. Whether their campaigners or frequently concerned residents, most of the speakers were familiar faces to those who attend government meetings in Iredell County.

Republicans won the four open seats on the board with candidates Mike Kubiniec, Anita Kurn, Brian Sloan and Abby Trent.

Micah Phelps took his time to talk about the incoming board members and shared a story from the campaign trail. He said that when meeting with church leaders, there was a prayer for better schools.

“Crying out to God, that someone would help these children, more than they’ve been helped before,” Phelps said.

He said they were praying for better schools and that the status quo can’t continue and challenged everyone, including the new members that were recently elected, to do everything they can to improve the schools.

Another speaker, Tom Snyder also congratulated the incoming board members that he campaigned for and said he believes they will bring fresh ideas. He also offered thanks to the outgoing board members.

Billie Spevak, a parent and former candidate for one of the school board seats, thanked the current members but also shared her concerns with much of the rhetoric that has dominated public comment time in this year’s board meetings. She said she hopes that some of the more divisive voices in the community that she said means to divide the public after concerns were brought up about the agenda of incoming members.

“Elections have consequences. I fear this incoming board is not here to help us build a stronger I-SS system for all our kids. We must now be watchful and hold our new board accountable for decisions made on local issues and needs, not party talking points and national agendas,” Spevak said.

However, there were more voices speaking out against the current board as Tracy Lunsford followed and questioned if the board had put the students as their top priority. She said she was upset the board didn’t listen more to parents.

While most of the comments reflected on the recent elections, Ricky Driver, who is the father of two students, started by thanking the board for addressing safety issues in Harmony but also was concerned with what he saw as budget cuts that would affect the schools in the northern part of the county.

Budget approved

The I-SS board approved its 2022-23 budget resolution at the cost of $288 million, which includes $27.6 million of federal COVID funds. That federal COVID funding was $52.7 million the year before.

Martin Page said safety measures, especially increased security at athletic events, were addressed as that had become a bigger concern more recently. Another addition was funding a threat assessment officer from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Some of the biggest changes to the budget include a 4% pay increase, raising minimum pay to $15 an hour, and an increase in teacher supplies to $200 per classroom teacher.

Other changes are a teacher attendance supplement of $100 per month for no absences on student days, which is budgeted at $615,000 for the current year with one payment, and for a full year, it would be $1,230,000.

Other highlighted changes include pay increases for bus drivers that move I-SS above the state maximum, increases in pay for office support staff, the continuation of the planning period stipend, expansion of contracted custodial contract, and tuition assistance.

The school system noted the Iredell County Board of Commissioners increased the per pupil allotment from $1,967 to $2,056.

Recognitions

The North Iredell Raiders were recognized for their 3A volleyball championship and the team’s undefeated season.

Instructor Justin Bennett was recognized for winning the MotorAge/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year award. Justin will be recognized by MotorAge and presented an award at the annual ASE Technician Awards Banquet to be held Nov. 17 in San Diego, Calif.Departing board members Martin Page and Sam Kennington were recognized for their time working for the school system. Both had several decades of experience as teachers, administrators and board members.

Other agenda items

School Improvement Pplans: The board improved School Improvement Plans for all I-SS schools with a unanimous vote. The school system said that teams comprised of teachers, administrators, and parents worked together on the plans for each school using data and resources to focus on the most critical areas.

iPad sale: The board approved the sale of older iPads on Dec. 10 at a community sale event at Unity Hall from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The cost will be $75 for the fifth generation iPads.

Mount Mourne price change: The asking price for the Mount Mourne property located at 1431 Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville was reduced from $6.5 million to $6.3 million after it was found the acreage for Mount Mourne was inaccurately represented in the Iredell County GIS System. Instead of being 14.88 acres as listed, the boundary survey found the property to be approximately 11.8 acres. The buyer had requested a reduction after the realization.

Stadium upgrades: The board approved 7-0 the approval of a design-build process for North Iredell High School’s Athletic Stadium. The approval of $1.7 million in capital funds and $2 million lottery funds was approved to add a synthetic turf field, convert to an eight-lane track, and improve the stadium lighting. The estimated cost is $3.7 million. When asked, Tim Ivey noted that currently, it costs the school system $100,000 per field to maintain grass athletic fields, one reason to consider a turf field.

And with a 7-0 vote, Statesville High School’s stadium will also see upgrades as I-SS approved a $142,800 bid from Camp Electric for LED lighting. Other bids included Musco Lighting’s $328,000, Newco Electric, LLC’s $348,950, Walter Holmes Electric Inc.’s $357,000, and Southern Lighting Services’ $224,371.23.

Architect approval: The board approved 7-0 Pinnacle Architecture for the Harmony fourth/fifth wing enclosure project and Adams + Associates for the Statesville High School field house project.

Meal charges: The board voted 7-0 to eliminate a policy that limited how schools handled negative balances on student meals by limiting them and offering alternative meals after hitting a certain limit of debt.

“We certainly want to feed all our kids, and have no desire to embarrass them,” Page said.

Guardianship at athletic events safety measures: The following guideline was put into effect: No elementary or middle school students will be allowed in high school games without a parent or guardian. Exceptions will be made for youth league teams invited by the school’s administration. These students should wear their team jerseys and be under the supervision of their coaches, parents, and/or guardians.

Master’s pay procedure and promissory note: Approved 7-0 policy on reimbursing teachers for ongoing education. According to the policy, reimbursement will be contingent upon maintaining a minimum “B” average in the course, or a similar measure of adequate performance in a non-graded or certificated course. An applicant may be reimbursed no more than $500 per academic semester and not more than $1,000 per academic year.

Public participation at board meetings: The board voted 7-0 to limit the total public comment period to 30 minutes, unless a majority of the board approves extending it. The policy would also seek to limit comments to issues relevant to and within the jurisdiction of, the school district. Other limits are as follows: No person may use the public comment portion of a board meeting to actively campaign for or endorse a specific candidate running for any public office. Persons are not limited from speaking on issues relevant to the official business of the school system. Speakers can identify themselves as a candidate.

Dress code: Amended the school dress code policy to ban costumes, including but not limited to tails, gloves, ears, and collars. Regular school-sponsored events where costumes are appropriate, such as a drama or theater production or spirit week, are an exception to this prohibition. All clothing worn, however, must follow a school’s dress code.