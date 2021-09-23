Speakers at Iredell meeting unified in desire for fairly drawn districts

The redistricting lines aren’t drawn yet, but for the state’s two major political parties and its residents, the battle lines already are.
Mitchell Community College hosted a Joint Redistricting Meeting, one of 13 that state lawmakers are conducting as the redistricting process in North Carolina is underway. Comments can also be made online to the state’s legislature as well.
While a handful of speakers were more supportive of the legislature’s previous efforts at redistricting, most of the speakers were skeptical of the conservative-leaning legislative body that is responsible for drawing the districts.
“I’m here to here to urge the committee to make the redistricting process more transparent and more inclusive,” John Lingle said. “Please make this process more transparent, inclusive and fair, so we don’t spend millions of our tax dollars on excessive litigation this round.”
The unifying theme for all speakers was asking for fairly drawn districts with an effort made not to divide precincts or municipalities as much as possible. Another subject that was brought up was making final versions of the potential map available before they are approved by the legislature.
Statesville NAACP President Todd Scott said he hopes race is considered but not used to combine or divide Black communities that typically vote for the Democratic Party.
Democratic candidate Scott Huffman accused that state’s Republicans of having already drawn new districts in back rooms. While he said he believes that these hearings are just a show, he still hopes the Republican majority in Raleigh create maps fairly.
That particular assertion was something Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Rep. Jeff McNeely pushed back against.
“No maps of any kind have been drawn, in any shape have been drawn. Nothing has been done, all we have done is collected data,” McNeely said. “It’s all about population. A lot of people want to say it is about demographics of color, or demographics of whatever, but it’s really and truly about population. Some counties have grown like Iredell, some have decreased like some in the East. Shifts are going to happen, it won’t be Democratic shifts, it will be Republican, too.”
McNeely said he hopes to keep Iredell County in one piece as lines are drawn, something Sawyer said as well. She noted that before she was elected, she had similar sentiments when it came to the process of redistricting, but said some of what was discussed on Thursday was misinformation as the process is more complex.
“Once I got there and realized the parameters that are around redistricting, a lot of what we heard today was misinformation,” Sawyer said. She said that she felt certain rules can prevent the legislature from drawing to conform with the public’s ideas of what it should look like.
“When you look at our population, we gerrymander ourselves. A lot of people that vote Democratic, they live in Charlotte. So if you hear from Republicans in Charlotte, they are very concerned because they feel the Democrats are gerrymandering their district so they can’t get elected in Mecklenburg County. You hear the reverse argument here.”
Sawyer said North Carolina is actually in a good position to redistrict more fairly as its been under scrutiny for its efforts over the past decade.
“We were actually commended in 2018 by Democratic judges about how fair and open the process was because we’ve been doing this every two years,” Sawyer said.
Most who spoke noted previous efforts by the previous legislature to draw districts that resulted in litigation and court rulings that cost North Carolina taxpayers money to defend.
While the state leans more red than blue, the state’s redistricting has been another battlefront as how those districts are drawn could change the political makeup of the Tar Heel State. It’s why it was one of the first things McNeely mentioned on election night when he defended his seat in 2020. He, like every politician in North Carolina, knows how the lines are drawn that separate the state’s more mixed political areas could quickly change who sits in a seat at the statehouse and in Washington.
All of this comes in the years following a U.S. Supreme Court’s declaration that it wouldn’t decide cases of political gerrymandering in North Carolina (in favor of Republicans) and Maryland (in favor of Democrats) — it left it up to state courts to decide. Since then, North Carolina judges ruled on multiple occasions that evidence indicated Republican lawmakers had drawn maps that all but made it impossible for them to lose its majorities by moving around Democratic voters.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL