Speak Life and Live's Soulful Sunday Jazz a success

The Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust sponsored this year’s Speak Life and Live Soulful Sunday Jazz fundraiser.

To commemorate the second annual jazz event and the sixth anniversary of the small-but-powerful organization, community members from all across Iredell gathered at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Mooresville for a time of fellowship, music and fun.

Speak Life and Live’s mission is to empower people by providing them with adequate educational and social tools that will allow them to navigate life, move toward positive change and become resilient and independent.

Through its most extensive program, mentoring and tutoring, Speak Life and Live provides students at risk for disconnection from school a restorative space to receive academic support, identify and explore their values and goals, and build a sense of self. Their program creates pathways of success for students to best engage and self-manage or alter disruptive behaviors and provides opportunities for students to learn and practice skills they need to navigate life and its challenges.

Speak Life and Live programs would not be feasible without the help of board Chair Debra Turner Bailey, the board of directors, mentors and tutors, community partners, and sponsors. Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, the organization’s co-executive directors, greatly appreciated everyone’s help this year. The organization thanked the lead sponsor, the Frank and Linda Johnson Family Trust, and the hope and supporting sponsors.

The hope sponsors are the NAACP, Mitchell, A-1 Home Solutions, Gordon Iron & Metal Co, Chick-fil-A, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Barry and Anna Gordon.

The supporting sponsors are Belk, Bailey Services, Building Stars of Charlotte, Commercial Cleaning Solutions, Heritage Knitting, Energy United, Allen Smith, and Barry and Anna Gordon.

The partners are Millsaps Trucking and the Statesville Parks and Recreation Department.