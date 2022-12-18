Speak Life and Live set to host its New Year's Eve Bash

If you’re looking for a good time for a good cause, Speak Life and Live invites you to its New Year’s Eve Bash at the Statesville Civic Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

Music will provided by N-Spire as the doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. VIP tickets are $65, and general admission tickets are $50 and will include dinner, with a vegan option available.

Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, co-executive directors of Speak Life and Live, said guests can expect a night of fun, food and fundraising.

All proceeds will go to benefit Speak Life and Live’s mentoring program.

To purchase tickets on Eventbrite, visit speaklifeandlive.org

Speak Live and Live’s directors said that its Growing Empowering Mentoring for Success is a student mentor program that promotes academic success. It provides tailored socio-academic mentoring for struggling students and a field trip session. This approach helps students improve their attendance, academics and attitude toward school. Not only does the program benefit the students, but keeping these youth engaged in school also enhances the community.

The organization said research shows mentoring can reduce school absences, improve overall academic performance, increase college participation, have have a number of other positive effects on students.

“Our program does just that in Iredell County for over 250 students. In three months alone, we saw an increase of 59% in attendance and a 14% increase in literacy levels,” Speak Life and Live said in an email. “This is primarily due to the mentor/tutor relationship with our staff, composed of retired teachers and college students. We emphasize the immediate application of learning by providing participants with opportunities to enhance their education and explore successful strategies to acquire and apply leadership skills.

“We believe that academic literacy is a vital component of building life skills, and to that end, we collaborate with several local organizations and the local (Statesville/Iredell) school systems. In addition, we provide social and cultural opportunities, health and wellness information, and social services for students and families in our community.”

Seeing those positive changes in students is the goal and gratifying for Speak Life and Live.

“It’s been quite a rewarding job to see people affected in a positive manner,” Leslie Morrison and Saira Estrada, co-executive directors of Speak Life and Live said. “If it wasn’t for the board’s support and the wonderful people we work with, this would not be possible.”

About N-Spire

The event will include live performances from N-Spire. N-Spire member Freddie Morrison performed professionally for many years as the bass guitarist for the Reggie Saddler Revue and Beach Music Hall of Fame group Janice. The Janice Band recorded with the Fantasy and Delite (Kool and the Gang). This is a band you do not want to miss.

Other members of N-SPIRE include the electrifying Nickey Mott, lead vocalist; Brandon Carr, drums; India McWhorter, tenor saxophone and vocals; Linda Chambers, alto saxophone and vocals; Kelvin Murray, keyboards; and Duane Smith, keyboards and vocals.