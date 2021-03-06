 Skip to main content
Speak Life and Live recognized by I-SS Board
030721-srl-news-speak-p1.jpg

Iredell-Statesville Superintendent Jeff James (left) is shown with representatives of Speak Life and Live.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Through an ongoing partnership with Bailey Services, Leslie Morrison and Speak Life and Live provided hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, disinfecting spray, trash bags, and toilet paper to more than 150 families in the Iredell County school district during the pandemic. The organization was recognized at the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting.

