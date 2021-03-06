Speak Life and Live recognized by I-SS Board

FROM staff reports
Through an ongoing partnership with Bailey Services, Leslie Morrison and Speak Life and Live provided hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, disinfecting spray, trash bags, and toilet paper to more than 150 families in the Iredell County school district during the pandemic. The organization was recognized at the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting.
