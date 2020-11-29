SPEAK LIFE AND LIVE: Organization saw a need for students and stepped in to fill the gap

“They were lacking 40 hot spots. They did have funds for a certain amount of hot spots but they saw they were lacking 40 so we stepped up to the plate and took that challenge to do fundraisers, to get a grant, and that’s how that all came about was through that partnership with the school. It’s so important to have those partnerships in the community — if we had not had that partnership, we would have never known the need.”

The hot spots were made possible through a grant and sponsorship involving the organization’s partners EnergyUnited, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Brotherhood Auto Car Club for this project.

“The EnergyUnited Foundation is pleased to support Speak Life & Live’s community outreach efforts with this donation,” Debra Citta, the foundation's administrator, said in a news release earlier this year. “This program will help our communities provide necessary resources for kids who are continuing to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.”

It is one of the many ways that Speak Life and Live is involved in the community. The organization, like everyone else, is adjusting to the restrictions in relation to the pandemic.