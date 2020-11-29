SPEAK LIFE AND LIVE: Organization saw a need for students and stepped in to fill the gap

Speak Life and Live saw a need for students in Iredell County and stepped in to fill the void.
The nonprofit works with those 5 to 18 years old, helping them get involved in their local communities, tutoring them online during the COVID-19 pandemic and even offering a Zoom camp this summer to help keep those students involved. Through its flagship GEMS (Growing Empowering Mentoring for Success) and GENTS (Growing Empowering Nurturing Transforming for Success) programs, it worked with Iredell-Statesville Schools as part of the camp. That partnership highlighted an additional need in the community – one the organization stepped in to fill.
The organization, which celebrated its fourth year in October, raised the funds to provide 40 hot spots for the school systems. As students have transitioned to remote learning at various levels this year, internet access has become a need in Iredell County.
“With our partnership with the school for the Zoom Summer Camp, our focus for that camp was on reading and writing,” Executive Director Leslie Morrison said. “With that, we partnered with the school and they were able to assist us with the materials needed for the camp. So from that partnership and that relationship, it was communicated … it was a big help to have the reading and writing summer camp and then they shared with us that they didn’t have enough hotspots for their students.
“They were lacking 40 hot spots. They did have funds for a certain amount of hot spots but they saw they were lacking 40 so we stepped up to the plate and took that challenge to do fundraisers, to get a grant, and that’s how that all came about was through that partnership with the school. It’s so important to have those partnerships in the community — if we had not had that partnership, we would have never known the need.”
The hot spots were made possible through a grant and sponsorship involving the organization’s partners EnergyUnited, Iredell-Statesville Schools and Brotherhood Auto Car Club for this project.
“The EnergyUnited Foundation is pleased to support Speak Life & Live’s community outreach efforts with this donation,” Debra Citta, the foundation's administrator, said in a news release earlier this year. “This program will help our communities provide necessary resources for kids who are continuing to adapt to these unprecedented circumstances.”
It is one of the many ways that Speak Life and Live is involved in the community. The organization, like everyone else, is adjusting to the restrictions in relation to the pandemic.
“(We have) sessions throughout the year where they come, the young people come together and we have different sessions on identity, self-esteem, bullying, manners,” Morrison said. “With the COVID and with schools having so many challenges, we also have been doing, and still are doing, online tutoring classes in reading and writing.”
The pandemic has led the organization to be creative in ways that it works with young people. Prior to the restrictions, they would have sessions on Saturday and field trips to expose them to “different life experiences that help them to be well-rounded. In addition to those things we also implement volunteering in the community,” Morrison said.
The organization helps its group volunteer with organizations such as Iredell Christian Ministries, food banks and the Pregnancy Resource Center. Their goal is to help the youth understand the importance of community and of giving back.
They are also offering online tutoring right now, with a college student helping with Spanish as part of that.
For those looking to reach out to the organization, Speak Life and Live has a website, speaklifeandlive.org, and a Facebook page. As it looks to the future, the organization plans to continue its mission of helping where there is a need – and working with youth to help them understand their potential impact on their area.
“Overall, our goal and our aim is just to reach, touch and connect with our community,” Morrison said.
