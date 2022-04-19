SPD: Woman charged with stabbing boyfriend

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Statesville woman was charged with stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

Holly Nicole Myers, 25, was charged with assault and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The SPD said officers responded to the 1400 block of Longdale Drive on Monday morning after receiving a call about an assault in progress.

Malcolm Harris, police said, told them Myers stabbed him in the upper leg after he removed one of their children from Myers’ car.

Harris was treated on the scene by Iredell EMS.

The grandmother of the children arrived and took custody of them on the scene, police reported.

Myers
