The city of Statesville’s Police Chief, David Onley, recently announced that NaKayla Griffin has been selected as the new community resource coordinator.

Prior to this position, Griffin worked as the director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, where she established strong relationships with the community and gained extensive knowledge and comprehension of the community issues.

Onley expressed his enthusiasm with Griffin’s appointment, stating that her current relationships with the community will aid in creating stronger connections between the police department, community leaders, residents and nonprofit organizations. Griffin’s primary responsibility as the community resource officer will be to coordinate and organize activities that foster trust between south Statesville residents and Statesville police officers.

In her new role, Griffin will work to identify community concerns; gather citizens’ opinions on police practices; share crime prevention information; establish relationships with at-risk individuals and their families; and provide recommendations to the command staff based on program objectives. Griffin expressed her eagerness to take on this position and hopes to be a relatable and resourceful voice to the residents of Statesville.

Her objectives for the position are to focus on safety, resources for youth, affordable housing and bridge the gap between the city, police officers and citizens. Griffin — a lifelong resident of Statesville and a mother of two daughters, ages 3 and 6 — is committed to making a positive impact on her community.