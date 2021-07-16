SPD: Teen arrested in connection with shooting

A 16-year-old has been charged with shooting someone three times.

The teen was arrested Friday and taken to a juvenile detention facility in Charlotte.

A second person is being sought in the shooting, the Statesville Police Department reported in a news release.

The release said officers responded to the 1400 block of Rolling Lane and found a person with three gunshot wounds. Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Statesville Fire Department and Iredell EMS were on the scene rendering aid, police said. The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem and has since been released, police said.

Investigators conducted numerous interviews and collected evidence and determined that there were two people responsible.

On Friday, one of the suspects was positively identified and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD at 704-878-3406.