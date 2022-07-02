SPD: Suspect in homicide turns himself in Friday night

The man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old Statesville man turned himself in Friday night.
Carl Anthony Cathey, 37, is being held without bond.
Shawn Darnell Whren Jr. was pronounced dead at Iredell Memorial Hospital Friday morning.
The SPD said that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 4:12 a.m. Friday. As officers were on the way, a second call came in reporting a gunshot wound victim at a residence in the same area of Fifth Street.
Officers found Whren inside a residence, and he was transported to IMH.
The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division was called to investigate.