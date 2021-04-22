SPD set for Drug Take Back on Saturday

The Statesville Police Department wants to get drugs off the streets of Statesville, but they also want to get unwanted and dangerous drugs out of your home.
That’s why the SPD is taking part in the spring edition of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday with a pair of collection sites for the community to drop off their old, unused, and unwanted medications, as well as sharps, including needles and syringes.
“What we’ve found is a lot of people don’t know what to do with their medication once they’re done with it” Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin said. “They’ll have some left after an injury or surgery, or have a love one pass and don’t know what to do with the leftover medication. This is an opportunity to get free rid of them free, no questions asked.”
The drive-thru event will take place at two sites in Statesville with one at Walgreens Pharmacy (951 Davie Ave.) and the other at CVS Pharmacy (3111 Taylorsville Highway) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Austin said they have a bin for collecting unwanted medications year-round at the police department, but the Drug Take Back events allow people to do it without entering the police department.
“This gives us a chance to do more education, awareness, go out, more comfortable dropping them off CVS or Walgreens,” Austin said.
Austin said the SPD collected more than 103 pounds of unwanted medications at their October event. He said the total amount isn’t as important as providing the service to anyone who needs it.
The SPD”s Drug Take Back event is part of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 20th National Drug Take Back Day.
This event comes as opioid overdose deaths increased during the pandemic. According to the DEA press release, the public turned in nearly 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10 years the DEA has conducted these drug takebacks, more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs have been collected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 83,544 Americans overdosed during 12 months ending July 1, 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to the press release.
Jill McLelland of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell said events like this are important, citing statistics where 53% of people who abuse prescription medications get them from family and friends, She said DACI has medication lock boxes available for free to community members and agencies, to help keep prescription medication safe at home.
While there is a delay in when the data is reported, McLelland said it’s been clear Iredell County was his hard by the increase in opioid use.
“We know at minimum we’ve seen a 30% increase. I suspect we will see 40-50% increase in Iredell County, if not higher,” McLelland said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL