SPD set for Drug Take Back on Saturday

The Statesville Police Department wants to get drugs off the streets of Statesville, but they also want to get unwanted and dangerous drugs out of your home.

That’s why the SPD is taking part in the spring edition of National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday with a pair of collection sites for the community to drop off their old, unused, and unwanted medications, as well as sharps, including needles and syringes.

“What we’ve found is a lot of people don’t know what to do with their medication once they’re done with it” Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin said. “They’ll have some left after an injury or surgery, or have a love one pass and don’t know what to do with the leftover medication. This is an opportunity to get free rid of them free, no questions asked.”

The drive-thru event will take place at two sites in Statesville with one at Walgreens Pharmacy (951 Davie Ave.) and the other at CVS Pharmacy (3111 Taylorsville Highway) between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Austin said they have a bin for collecting unwanted medications year-round at the police department, but the Drug Take Back events allow people to do it without entering the police department.

