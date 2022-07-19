SPD: Robbery suspect found hiding in closet Tuesday

A Statesville man, wanted for the armed robbery of a convenience store, was found hiding in the closet in an apartment, said Police Chief David Onley.

D’Angelo Malindsay Barker, 22, was charged with robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and a magistrate set bond at $100,000.

Onley, in a news release, said that Barker was charged with robbing the D&D Express/Market Basket, 1504 Salisbury Road, on May 6.

Around 8:30 p.m. on May 6, Investigator D.J. Beck and Cpl. D.E. Schenz from the SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated the robbery. Witnesses said a person came into the store and was completely covered from head to toe. He was acting strangely, police said. He stayed in the store while playing games and then approached the counter as the clerk opened the cash register, Onley said.

He pulled a pistol from his waistband, pointed it at the clerk and told her to give him the money, police said.

Based on the witness statements, video surveillance and physical evidence collected, Barker was identified and a warrant was obtained on May 26, police said.

After nearly two months of attempting to locate Barker, Beck received information from N.C. Probation and Parole that Barker was at the Signal Hill Apartments. On Tuesday, members of the Statesville Police Department Investigations Division and additional officers responded to the apartment complex in an attempt to locate Barker. Onley said he was found hiding in a closet and taken into custody without incident.