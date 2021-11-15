 Skip to main content
SPD: No indication of foul play in death of man found at local park
The Statesville Police Department said there was no indication of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a local park Monday.

Statesville officers were called to McClure Park, 1230 Museum Road, around 3:30 p.m.

A 62-year-old man was found dead behind the bathroom at the park. Witnesses indicated the man was homeless and was frequently in the area, police said in a news release.

The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office. His identity is being withheld until family members can be located and notified.

